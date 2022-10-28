Annual Krebs Cemetery tour showcases history of seafarers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The ghosts of local Seafarers haunted the 16th annual LaPointe Krebs Cemetery Tour.

The event is a chance for a spooky fun time and a chance to learn about some Pascagoula history. Hundreds walk through a long-standing site in Mississippi.

“We have the oldest building stand in the Mississippi Valley. It was built in 1757. Many people don’t realize that was before the United States was formed,” said Alice Baker, Secretary of Treasurer of LaPointe Krebs Foundation.

The historic cemetery tour showcases the stories of seafarers and vessels.

Baker said the Krebs cemetery and museum is put by the Jackson County Historical Society, Jackson County Historical & Genealogical Society and LaPointe-Krebs Main Street Pascagoula.

Here, attendees can listen to music and view artifacts.

“They’re going to learn about the wondering, rich, seafaring history in Pascagoula. They come through on a constant stream because they like to learn things” said Richard Lucas, with Jackson County Historical Society.

And don’t be alarmed -- Organizers said folks can hear more during a stroll through the Krebs cemetery, especially young listeners.

“We have tours with fourth graders normally. Before COVID, we had every fourth grader in the Jackson County come through here. We taught them it’s not anything to be scared of to go to a cemetery,” said Baker.

“We bring these people back into life an give them that opportunity for the young today know the history,” said Michele Gautier Lee.

The Krebs Cemetery tour was free to guests.

