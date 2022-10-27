WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

Nice and dry for now. Soggy maybe stormy Saturday on the way? Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT
Mostly sunny today with another day of pleasant afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Still nice tomorrow though slightly less crisp. Then, Saturday will be a muggier and windy day as showers likely arrive in South Mississippi with a rain system moving in from the west. Along with these showers, there will be a Level 1 out of 4 risk of flooding rain and a Level 1 out of 5 risk of damaging thunderstorms. Rain amounts of one to two inches will be common across South Mississippi by Saturday’s end, with some isolated higher totals possible. Some of Saturday’s thunderstorms could be strong enough to produce frequent lightning and gusts over 30mph particularly during the afternoon and evening.

