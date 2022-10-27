WLOX Careers
Harrison County leaders celebrate opening of North Park Estates

North Park Estates
North Park Estates(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It’s an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities.

“Where you live does make a difference,” said Gulfport councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines. “Washers and dryers inside the home. That will make a difference to moms and dads.”

“Coming from where I come from, I love it,” said mother of four, Gabrielle Harvey. “It’s quiet, my kids can run from my house to the park with me sitting on the porch. I don’t have to deal with all of the excessive noise.”

The redevelopment of the 37-acre site included the demolition of 94 existing apartments. Now, you’ll find 80 new homes.

“To see where we are today from where we were when it began, it’s a beautiful project.”

North Park Estates was initially constructed in 1959 as L.C. Jones Public Housing. Gulfport City Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines saying the new homes will give residents pride about where they live.

“When you’re living in a home that’s not up to speed, you ask the school bus driver to put you out on the corner and you walk home,” Holmes-Hines said. “This matters. You just don’t know how many families this will uplift. This will help bring forth doctors, lawyers, teachers.”

