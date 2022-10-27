ESPN’s College Gameday arrives in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ESPN’s College Gameday officially made its stop in Jackson Wednesday morning and has begun setting the stage for Saturday’s matchup between Jackson State University and Southern University.

Coach Prime has led JSU to its best start to a season since 1983 and has put the city of Jackson and other HBCU’s in the spotlight for all of the right reasons.

“He’s showing people that it can be done at Jackson State University that it can be done at HBCU’s, but also going out and recruiting and growing enrollment and growing Jackson State University and growing the City of Jackson and the State of Mississippi,” JSU Vice President and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson said.

The beloved college football show announced Sunday afternoon on Facebook that they would travel to Jackson, and the city has been buzzing with energy ever since.

Robinson stated that even though Gameday is setting up inside a parking lot, tailgating and fan parking will not be affected.

For fans looking for something to get their weekend started early, the iconic College Gameday bus is coming to JSU’s campus Thursday night at 5 o’clock.

“The first event of College Gameday live so from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., we’ll have a great time here live,” Robinson said. “We’ll have some exciting things and we want the whole city to come out here Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and support College Gameday live. Let’s support Jackson State. Bring your posters, Bring your banners. Let’s come out and support Jackson State and everyone wear your blue and white.”

Kick-off for the Jackson State versus Southern game is set for 1 p.m.

