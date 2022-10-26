WLOX Careers
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death

Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster was found dead in a Biloxi dumpster.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request.

Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster was found dead in a Biloxi dumpster. Back in April, Carl’s death sent shockwaves through Ocean Springs because the rooster was so well known in the downtown area. Mourners even held a second line parade and painted a mural in his honor.

After Shaffer was issued a misdemeanor arrest citation by Ocean Springs Police, she was fired from her position as a Jones County juvenile corrections officer.

Some animal lovers gathered in Ocean Springs for Wednesday’s court proceedings. Those we spoke with seemed happy with the court’s decision.

“At least she’s been prosecuted,” Animal Activist Doll Stanley said. “At least it’s been recognized that this was a crime.”

“I don’t want people to be mean to the girl who hurt Carl, but I also want justice to be served.” said Chelsea Prince. “And I wanted her to be able to know that this wasn’t just a funny prank, that it hurt a lot of people.”

Twisted Anchor Tattoo was Carl the Rooster’s main hangout. Shortly after his death, a memorial...
Twisted Anchor Tattoo was Carl the Rooster’s main hangout. Shortly after his death, a memorial was placed on the front porch where he spent most of his time.(wlox)

