Wednesday's Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Much drier today following yesterday’s wet & humid weather. This morning will be cool with many temperatures in the 50s. This afternoon should bring comfortably cool temperatures in the lower to mid 70s which is great for any fall weather lovers. Plan on plentiful sunshine today following yesterday’s cold front. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 40s & 50s. Dry again tomorrow. Then a rain system moving in from the west brings wetter weather from Friday PM to Saturday. Behind that rain system, our weather turns drier just in time for Sunday, Halloween Monday, and next Tuesday. In the tropics, the NHC is watching for possible development with two areas in the Atlantic and one area in the Caribbean. Currently, there are no direct or credible tropical threats to the Mississippi Coast for at least the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends next month on November 30th.

