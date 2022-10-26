WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Two people escape burning home in Gulfport

Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport.
Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport.

Just before 2 p.m., Gulfport firefighters arrived at the home on 34th Avenue. Within four minutes of the call, firefighters were dousing the house and bringing the blaze under control.

Gulfport Fire Chief Brian Kelly praised the folks inside for getting out quickly and calling for help.

“If you notice a fire, get out as soon as you can to call 911. Go to a neighbor’s house. The sooner you get us en route, the sooner we can get here and do our jobs,” Chief Kelly said.

“I know people want to sit and try to put it out themselves. But with today’s furniture and things like that, every minute the fire doubles in size.”

Right now, it’s unclear how this fire started. But Chief Kelly is asking everyone to refrain from outdoor burning, and make sure cigarettes are completely extinguished before throwing them away. He says it only takes a few minutes for a smoldering cigarette to turn into a full blaze.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of national civil rights organizations gathered in Gulfport to speak out about the...
WATCH: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has now added his voice to the discourse surrounding an...
WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting
The first fire of the night destroyed a house on Bethel Road. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the...
Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple says iMessage problems fixed

Latest News

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
Family and friends of Jaheim McMillian gathered at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport...
Loved ones say last goodbyes to teen killed in Gulfport shooting
Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend.
Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend...