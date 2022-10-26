Two people escape burning home in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport.

Just before 2 p.m., Gulfport firefighters arrived at the home on 34th Avenue. Within four minutes of the call, firefighters were dousing the house and bringing the blaze under control.

Gulfport Fire Chief Brian Kelly praised the folks inside for getting out quickly and calling for help.

“If you notice a fire, get out as soon as you can to call 911. Go to a neighbor’s house. The sooner you get us en route, the sooner we can get here and do our jobs,” Chief Kelly said.

“I know people want to sit and try to put it out themselves. But with today’s furniture and things like that, every minute the fire doubles in size.”

Right now, it’s unclear how this fire started. But Chief Kelly is asking everyone to refrain from outdoor burning, and make sure cigarettes are completely extinguished before throwing them away. He says it only takes a few minutes for a smoldering cigarette to turn into a full blaze.

