Sea Wolves getting geared up for home debut this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Sea Wolves are getting their skates under them in their new digs: the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

When they hit the ice for their first home game on Friday, starting goalie Blake Weyrick will have a secret weapon no other player in the league will have: a Jason Livery face mask.

Weyrick saw the mask for the first time Wednesday.

“I said I wanted something scary, something dark,” he said. “And he just ran with it.”

Livery, owner of Livery Art Studios in Gulfport, is known around the world for his work for star goalies of the National Hockey League. Now, he finally has a hometown ice hockey team to support.

“I jumped on the opportunity,” Livery said. “I said, ‘Hey, I want to do this.’ I want to get involved, I want to show my support and take my talents and my name and the things that I’ve done and bring it to the Coast and let everybody here enjoy it and see it and all the fans have a blast with what I do.”

Once he received the mask, it took Livery only two days to complete the artwork.

Friends and - he hopes - foes can’t ignore his signature statement: the wolf on the forehead.

“I mean, that’s what everybody’s going to see when they’re coming down towards Blake on the ice. He’s going to be sitting there and that thing’s going to be looking at them right in the face,” he said.

CEO and player Joe Pace sees the helmet as a big deal throughout the league.

“No other goalie in the league is going to have something like this that represents their team and themselves like this,. And this is a real cool and scary mask, and I think it’s going to be popular with the young fans,” Pace said.

“Just being able to show to the Sea Wolves fans and the organization and everybody like how committed we are and looking the part as much as doing the part on the ice,” Weyrick added. “It’s head to toe. I can’t wait to get out there and show this to the Sea Wolves fans.”

In addition, we also got an exclusive look at the Sea Wolves jersey that will be worn.

With a few differences, it’s a replica of the uniform worn in year one and two of the first Sea Wolves team in 1996 and 1997.

You can expect to see more masks by Livery in hopes of creating more corporate sponsors, starting with the military helmet for Veterans Day next month.

