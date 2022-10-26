Sea Wolves back on home ice Friday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Sea Wolves are back in Biloxi after a lengthy road trip to start the season against the Columbus River Dragons.

The Sea Wolves are sitting at 1-1 on the season coming back from their trip in Binghamton.

They dropped they opener 4-3 in overtime but got the offense rolling in the second game to take it 8-4.

The road trip actually extended well beyond that as they were in Columbus, Georgia for training camp and exhibition game in early October.

Head coach Phil Esposito says he’s glad the team will be at home for the next three weeks, and he can’t wait to see what Friday night brings.

”It’s a big honor and I know some of the guys who have been here in the past like Bob Woods and Bruce Boudreau and those are big shoes to fill,” he said. “But I think I’ve been up to the task, I’ve been doing this for a while now and things are going pretty well. There are some hiccups, it’s a new team we have all kinds of new procedures and things to put in place. There are hurdles but it’s nothing we can’t do as a group together and battle through it to get read to play on Friday.”

He also added he’s looking forward to seeing the same passionate fans they saw in the neutral site games last winter.

“There are passionate fans here,” he said. “We have to keep this building packed in order for hockey to stay here and survive in Mississippi. We need to make sure we sustain what we have and build off of it and keep this team around for a while.”

Sea Wolves hit the ice on Friday at 7:05 p.m. it’s part of three straight home series taking on the River Dragons and the Port Huron Prowlers.

