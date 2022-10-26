WLOX Careers
Saucier man arrested on charges of assaulting deputies, arson

Mark Theodore Gaston, 62, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on one charge of...
Mark Theodore Gaston, 62, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on one charge of arson and two charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.(Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saucier man was arrested after he reportedly tried to hit two law enforcement officials while leaving a fire he’s accused of starting.

Mark Theodore Gaston, 62, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on one charge of arson and two charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies were on routine patrol Tuesday when they noticed a structure fire on Bethel Road in Saucier. As deputies turned into the driveway, they were confront by the homeowner, identified as Gaston, inside his vehicle.

As deputies approached Gaston, he reportedly sped up his vehicle attempting to hit the deputies, who were able to jump out of the way to avoid injury. Gaston fled the area.

Further investigation revealed Gaston was responsible for setting his house on fire, and warrants were issued for him. He was later found on Martha Redmon Road in Saucier parked in his vehicle.

Gaston was taken to the Harrison County jail where he is held on a $750,000 bond.

