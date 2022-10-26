WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Plan a detour: Portion of Beauvoir Road set to close for sewer line repairs

Over 30,000 cars pass the intersection at Highway 90, and more are expected to come for upcoming events like Sea Wolves games, Disney on Ice, and more.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are bracing for a big road closure as Beauvoir Road set to shut down for months.

The intersection will be closed beginning Nov. 1.

“They’re going through and they’re updating water lines and sewer lines across down U.S. 90,” said Public Affairs Specialist John Majure.

He said the repairs date back from the Katrina Infrastructure rebuild.

“In fact, you can see some of the construction has been going on for awhile now. The road is going to have to be dug up to reach the drains that are existing to remove those and place the new ones in,” Majure said.

Over 30,000 cars pass the intersection at Highway 90, and more are expected to come for upcoming events like Sea Wolves games, Disney on Ice, and more.

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell said the closure will affect more across the Coast.

“From Disney On Ice, to hockey, concerts to Christmas shows. You name it, we got it coming in that 90-day window. It affects school buses, fire trucks, police cars, ambulances. So it’s important these roads are completed soon as possible,” McDonnell said.

Drivers can get to the coliseum using two entry gates on the east side of the arena.

“Traffic will be diverted for connection to Pass Road to US. 90. To the west, that’s Eisenhower Drive. That’s probably your better bet. To the east is gong to be Veterans, which is down a little ways but they still connect back and forth,” Majure said.

“It’s all about leaving a little bit early, planning your route, utilize Pass Road,” McDonnell said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of national civil rights organizations gathered in Gulfport to speak out about the...
WATCH: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The first fire of the night destroyed a house on Bethel Road. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the...
Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight

Latest News

Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns
The Fire Chief speaks out on steps you can take to keep you and your home safe.
Fire chief stresses importance of smoke detectors in case of house fires
The Fire Chief speaks out on steps you can take to keep you and your home safe.
Harrison County fires under investigation
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has now added his voice to the discourse surrounding an...
WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting