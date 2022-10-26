Plan a detour: Portion of Beauvoir Road set to close for sewer line repairs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are bracing for a big road closure as Beauvoir Road set to shut down for months.

The intersection will be closed beginning Nov. 1.

“They’re going through and they’re updating water lines and sewer lines across down U.S. 90,” said Public Affairs Specialist John Majure.

He said the repairs date back from the Katrina Infrastructure rebuild.

“In fact, you can see some of the construction has been going on for awhile now. The road is going to have to be dug up to reach the drains that are existing to remove those and place the new ones in,” Majure said.

Over 30,000 cars pass the intersection at Highway 90, and more are expected to come for upcoming events like Sea Wolves games, Disney on Ice, and more.

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell said the closure will affect more across the Coast.

“From Disney On Ice, to hockey, concerts to Christmas shows. You name it, we got it coming in that 90-day window. It affects school buses, fire trucks, police cars, ambulances. So it’s important these roads are completed soon as possible,” McDonnell said.

Drivers can get to the coliseum using two entry gates on the east side of the arena.

“Traffic will be diverted for connection to Pass Road to US. 90. To the west, that’s Eisenhower Drive. That’s probably your better bet. To the east is gong to be Veterans, which is down a little ways but they still connect back and forth,” Majure said.

“It’s all about leaving a little bit early, planning your route, utilize Pass Road,” McDonnell said.

