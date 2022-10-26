Pascagoula soup kitchen set to hold fundraiser to keep operations going

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Behind the doors of Our Daily Bread, you will find warm food cooked by warmer people.

“Our Daily Bread is a 501(c) nonprofit soup kitchen that we have been feeding for 40 years come Oct. 31, and we feed as many as 100 a day,” said Mary Meldren.

Meldren has been the director of the kitchen for 15 years and has fed hundreds of people, like Damian Jenkins, who felt welcomed after his first visit.

“She seen it in me and asked me for the job, so I came onboard, and I felt all that and it’s good wholesome people here, you know,” he said.

Jenkins first came to the kitchen after a government program failed to provide the appropriate payments for him and his wife during the pandemic.

“We lost our place and Ms. Mary used to bring food to us. And just so happen we got a church to help us out with an apartment around the corner from here and the days come by, and she said you can come by and get anything you need,” Jenkins said. “And I told her that when the Lord takes me, that’ll be the day I leave here.”

With the kitchen providing daily meals, Meldren said the annual fundraiser night is one of the most important nights for the kitchen.

“This annual fundraiser is like a kickstart to help us out with our daily operational needs,” she said. “Paper products, canned goods, whatever it gets to let us feed God’s hungry people.”

“I just keep coming here because it’s a fulfillment. It’s like a God-given call of duty.”

The fundraiser lasts from 5 p.m - 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom. Tickets are $10.

