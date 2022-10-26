WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs alum Austin Williams named William V. Campbell Trophy finalist

Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams (85) celebrates his 10-yard pass reception with...
Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams (85) celebrates his 10-yard pass reception with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Associated Press)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -Wednesday former Ocean Springs Greyhound and current Mississippi State Bulldog Austin Williams was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell trophy, otherwise known as the academic Heisman.

Williams was named as one of the 15 finalists, but is the only one with a perfect 4.0 G.P.A.

The winner will be announced on December 6 in Las Vegas, every finalist receives an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, but the winner has that scholarship increased to $25,000.

Last year’s winner was Charlie Kolar out of Iowa State.

