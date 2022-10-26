Ocean Springs alum Austin Williams named William V. Campbell Trophy finalist

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -Wednesday former Ocean Springs Greyhound and current Mississippi State Bulldog Austin Williams was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell trophy, otherwise known as the academic Heisman.

Williams was named as one of the 15 finalists, but is the only one with a perfect 4.0 G.P.A.

The winner will be announced on December 6 in Las Vegas, every finalist receives an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, but the winner has that scholarship increased to $25,000.

Last year’s winner was Charlie Kolar out of Iowa State.

