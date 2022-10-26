WLOX Careers
Loved ones say last goodbyes to teen killed in Gulfport shooting

Family and friends of Jaheim McMillian gathered at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport...
Family and friends of Jaheim McMillian gathered at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport Wednesday to remember the teen.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends of Jaheim McMillian gathered at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport Wednesday to remember the teen who lost his life during an officer involved shooting earlier this month.

McMillian’s death has been the subject of protests and questions as state investigators quietly continue their examination of the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

But no matter what is eventually revealed about that day, the end result is a mother lost her child. And that’s what Wednesday’s gathering was focused on. WLOX News has a crew covering the funeral and will have more later today on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

