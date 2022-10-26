Letters to Santa 2022 - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX-TV, 208 Debuys Rd. Biloxi, MS 39531 and Beau Rivage Casino, 875 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530, Ray Brandt Automotive Group, 11619 Bobby Eleuterius Blvd, D’Iberville, MS 39540, Cypress Lanes, 3200 Mallett Rd H, D’Iberville, MS 39540, Mississippi Coast Supply, 241 Caillavet St, Biloxi, MS 39530, Alpha Care Urgent Care, 1018 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507, Champion Chrysler, 11477 Northpark Dr, Gulfport, MS 39503, (“Sponsors”). The promotion begins at 8:00am Monday, November 7th , 2022 and ends at 11:59pm, December 11th 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the stations viewing area: Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Stone, George, and Pearl River counties, who are custodial parents or legal guardians of children who are 13 years of age or younger at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Gray Television, WLOX and other Sponsors, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one (1) entry per individual.

A custodial parent or legal guardian must submit the entry on behalf of the child(ren). A custodial parent or legal guardian must also sign a release on behalf of the minor to be eligible to receive a prize, and WLOX-TV reserves the right to refuse to award a prize to or on behalf of a minor

3. How to Enter. There are 3 ways to enter this promotion. Beginning on Monday, November 1st, 2021 at 6:00am, custodial parents or legal guardians of children 13 years of age or youngers can drop off at WLOX, log on to www.wlox.com and select Letters to Santa Promotion under the contest tab and fill out the required form, or mail to WLOX-TV, 208 Debuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 to enter the contest. Entries must be received by 11:59 PM Sunday, December 11th 2022 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants. By submitting an entry on behalf of a minor child, you are representing and warranting that you are a custodial parent or legal guardian of such child.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s). Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WLOX-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WLOX-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WLOX-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

4. Ownership and Publicity Rights. By submitting an entry in any form, entrant represents and warrants that he/she owns the copyrights and moral rights to any and all artistic or commercial works contained in his/her entry, including any images, logos, music, videos, and/or literary or written content (even if such works are in the background). In exchange for the opportunity to participate in this promotion, entrant grants Sponsor(s) the perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, and irrevocable right, but not the obligation, to use, edit, alter, copy, reproduce, disclose, display, publish, prepare derivative works from, perform, distribute, exhibit, broadcast, stream, embed, or otherwise exploit the entry, in whole or in part, whether in connection with the promotion or not, in any form, media or technology, now known or hereafter developed, including, without limitation, broadcast and cable television, radio, mobile transmission and the Internet, for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, advertising, promotion, entertainment and commercial purposes, without any payment to, or further authorization by, the entrant. Entrant represents and warrants that he/she has the right to grant all of the rights in this paragraph to the Sponsor(s), and that he/she has secured all third-party rights, including but not limited to copyrights, trademark, and privacy rights contained within his/her entry. Entrant represents and warrants that the entry is original and that all factual statements contained in it are true and correct and not exaggerated. If at any time Sponsor(s) receive a request to remove any entry from Sponsor(s) broadcast, website, blog, twitter account, message board, podcast, social media profile, mobile application, or other media claiming entrant’s failure to secure or possess any of the rights contained herein, Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove the submission and eliminate entrant from further consideration in this promotion. If any entry: (1) contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, defamatory, or racially or morally offensive; (2) does not comply with these rules; or (3) does not meet Sponsor(s) standards for any reason whatsoever, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to reject the entry as ineligible for submission. Please see our website’s Terms of Service for terms and conditions on content submissions.

5. Prize(s). Six (6) prizes will be awarded. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

6. How the Prizes are Awarded. There is no limit on the number of entries, but only one (1) entry per day per individual will be accepted. Six (6) letters will be pulled at random for our (sponsors) to award prizes to.

7. Odds of Winning. The odds of being a prize winner depends on the number of entries received. Many will enter, only six (6) will win.

8. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or another appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. WLOX has the right to demand proof that adult claiming prize on behalf of minor child is a custodial parent or legal guardian. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within three days of prize notification at WLOX-TV, 208 Debuys Road, Biloxi, MS, 39531, or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must accept the prize via phone the week that the winners are drawn. Winner must also coordinate with Sponsors December 17th – 21st to schedule a “virtual drop in from Santa!”

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities, and other items of an incidental nature. WLOX-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WLOX-TV if WLOX-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WLOX-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

9. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

10. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WLOX-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WLOX-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

11. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WLOX-TV, 208 Debuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.