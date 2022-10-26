WLOX Careers
Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend...

Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend.
Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend.(MGN via Pexels)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend. Here’s a list of options for Halloween lovers:

*** NOTE: Some of the listed events require purchasing tickets. Websites and Facebook pages are linked when available.

Thursday, October 27

  • BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted Bayou Cruise, times listed on website, Bayou Caddy (meets at the No Name Marina)
  • BAY ST. LOUIS: Historical Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk, times listed on website, meets at The Blind Tiger (119 North Beach Boulevard)
  • BILOXI: 8th Annual Halloween Spectacular for Seniors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Biloxi Civic Center (578 Howard Ave)
  • BILOXI: Boo on the Rue & Beyond, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Rue Magnolia Downtown Biloxi
  • MOSS POINT: Treat Fest Trunk or Treat, hosted Moss Point Parks & Recreation, 10 am, Downtown Riverfront in Moss Point

Friday, October 28:

  • BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted Bayou Cruise, times listed on website, Bayou Caddy (meeting at the No Name Marina)
  • BAY ST. LOUIS: Historical Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk, times listed on website, meets at The Blind Tiger (119 North Beach Boulevard)
  • BILOXI: GCBC Witches Ride and Party, 6 p.m. (arrive at 5:45 p.m.), Biloxi Bicycle Works (993 Howard Avenue)
  • BILOXI: Movie Night- Rocky Horror Picture Show with Props, 6:30-9 p.m., Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art
  • GULFPORT: Trinity UMC Trunk or Treat Fall Festival, 5:30 p.m., Trinity UMC (5007 Lawson Avenue)
  • GULFPORT: Harrison County Trunk-or-Treat, 7 p.m., Harrison County Fairgrounds
  • GULFPORT: Terror on the Coast, 7-11 p.m., 3450 Giles Road
  • MOSS POINT: Helena Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m., 10401 Saracennia Road
  • OCEAN SPRINGS: Spooky Springs @ The Scary C, 6-9 p.m., Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center
  • OCEAN SPRINGS: YMCA Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., Back parking lot of the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA
  • PICAYUNE: Picayune Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Parking lot of Highland Pediatric & Primary Care Rural Health Clinic (146 Highland Parkway)
  • WIGGINS: Trunk or Treat, hosted by Fast Pace Urgent Care & Backroad Rebels RC, 5-7:30 p.m., Fast Pace Urgent Care parking lot (1130 W Frontage Drive, across from Walmart)

Saturday, October 29:

Sunday, October 30:

  • BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted Bayou Cruise, times listed on website, Bayou Caddy (meeting at the No Name Marina)
  • BAY ST. LOUIS: Historical Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk, times listed on website, meets at The Blind Tiger (119 North Beach Boulevard)
  • BILOXI: FBC Biloxi Trunk or Treat, 3-5 p.m., First Baptist Church (1560 Popp’s Ferry Road Biloxi)
  • BILOXI: Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat, 5:30 p.m., 1907 Popp’s Ferry Road
  • GULFPORT: First UMC Gulfport Trunk or Treat, 3-6 pm, First United Methodist Church (15th Street, across from City Hall)
  • LONG BEACH: First Baptist Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Long Beach Town Green on Jeff Davis Avenue
  • PICAYUNE: Trunk or Treat, 4-5 p.m., The Life Church of Picayune

Monday, October 31:

  • BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted Bayou Cruise, times listed on website, Bayou Caddy (meeting at the No Name Marina)
  • BAY ST. LOUIS: Historical Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk, times listed on website, meets at The Blind Tiger (119 North Beach Boulevard)
  • D’IBERVILLE: City of D’Iberville Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex (10706 Kajja Drive)
  • GAUTIER: Trunk-or-Treat, hosted by Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County, 4:30-5:30 p.m., 2300 Ladnier Road
  • LUCEDALE: Treats in the Streets, 6-8 p.m., Downtown Lucedale
  • PASCAGOULA: Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Pascagoula
  • PICAYUNE: Mossy of Picayune Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., 241 Frontage Road

If you would like an event, website or Facebook page added to this list, please email flora.dedeaux@wlox.com.

