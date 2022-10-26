Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend...
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend. Here’s a list of options for Halloween lovers:
*** NOTE: Some of the listed events require purchasing tickets. Websites and Facebook pages are linked when available.
Thursday, October 27
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted Bayou Cruise, times listed on website, Bayou Caddy (meets at the No Name Marina)
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Historical Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk, times listed on website, meets at The Blind Tiger (119 North Beach Boulevard)
- BILOXI: 8th Annual Halloween Spectacular for Seniors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Biloxi Civic Center (578 Howard Ave)
- BILOXI: Boo on the Rue & Beyond, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Rue Magnolia Downtown Biloxi
- MOSS POINT: Treat Fest Trunk or Treat, hosted Moss Point Parks & Recreation, 10 am, Downtown Riverfront in Moss Point
Friday, October 28:
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted Bayou Cruise, times listed on website, Bayou Caddy (meeting at the No Name Marina)
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Historical Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk, times listed on website, meets at The Blind Tiger (119 North Beach Boulevard)
- BILOXI: GCBC Witches Ride and Party, 6 p.m. (arrive at 5:45 p.m.), Biloxi Bicycle Works (993 Howard Avenue)
- BILOXI: Movie Night- Rocky Horror Picture Show with Props, 6:30-9 p.m., Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art
- GULFPORT: Trinity UMC Trunk or Treat Fall Festival, 5:30 p.m., Trinity UMC (5007 Lawson Avenue)
- GULFPORT: Harrison County Trunk-or-Treat, 7 p.m., Harrison County Fairgrounds
- GULFPORT: Terror on the Coast, 7-11 p.m., 3450 Giles Road
- MOSS POINT: Helena Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m., 10401 Saracennia Road
- OCEAN SPRINGS: Spooky Springs @ The Scary C, 6-9 p.m., Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center
- OCEAN SPRINGS: YMCA Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., Back parking lot of the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA
- PICAYUNE: Picayune Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Parking lot of Highland Pediatric & Primary Care Rural Health Clinic (146 Highland Parkway)
- WIGGINS: Trunk or Treat, hosted by Fast Pace Urgent Care & Backroad Rebels RC, 5-7:30 p.m., Fast Pace Urgent Care parking lot (1130 W Frontage Drive, across from Walmart)
Saturday, October 29:
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted Bayou Cruise, times listed on website, Bayou Caddy (meeting at the No Name Marina)
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Historical Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk, times listed on website, meets at The Blind Tiger (119 North Beach Boulevard)
- BILOXI: Cemetery Tails, 6-9 p.m., Beauvoir (2244 Beach Boulevard)
- BILOXI: Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Madness Experience, 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Biloxi Little Theater (220 Lee Street)
- GULFPORT: Hocus Pocus Halloween Family Fun Festival, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
- GULFPORT: First Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Gulfport
- GULFPORT: Boo Bash, 6-9 p.m., Gulfport Sportsplex Soccer Fields (17200 16th Street)
- KILN: Stennis Airport Halloween Fly-in, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Stennis International Airport (7250 Stennis Airport Road)
- OCEAN SPRINGS: Witches Ride, 4-10 p.m., Downtown Ocean Springs
- OCEAN SPRINGS: Jurassic Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Crossroads Church of the Nazarene (6150 Firestone St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564)
- OCEAN SPRINGS: Spooky Springs @ The Scary C, 6-9 p.m., Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center
- PASS CHRISTIAN: Cornerstone Baptist Church Annual Trunk or Treat, 3-7 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church
Sunday, October 30:
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted Bayou Cruise, times listed on website, Bayou Caddy (meeting at the No Name Marina)
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Historical Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk, times listed on website, meets at The Blind Tiger (119 North Beach Boulevard)
- BILOXI: FBC Biloxi Trunk or Treat, 3-5 p.m., First Baptist Church (1560 Popp’s Ferry Road Biloxi)
- BILOXI: Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat, 5:30 p.m., 1907 Popp’s Ferry Road
- GULFPORT: First UMC Gulfport Trunk or Treat, 3-6 pm, First United Methodist Church (15th Street, across from City Hall)
- LONG BEACH: First Baptist Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Long Beach Town Green on Jeff Davis Avenue
- PICAYUNE: Trunk or Treat, 4-5 p.m., The Life Church of Picayune
Monday, October 31:
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted Bayou Cruise, times listed on website, Bayou Caddy (meeting at the No Name Marina)
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Historical Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk, times listed on website, meets at The Blind Tiger (119 North Beach Boulevard)
- D’IBERVILLE: City of D’Iberville Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex (10706 Kajja Drive)
- GAUTIER: Trunk-or-Treat, hosted by Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County, 4:30-5:30 p.m., 2300 Ladnier Road
- LUCEDALE: Treats in the Streets, 6-8 p.m., Downtown Lucedale
- PASCAGOULA: Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Pascagoula
- PICAYUNE: Mossy of Picayune Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., 241 Frontage Road
If you would like an event, website or Facebook page added to this list, please email flora.dedeaux@wlox.com.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.