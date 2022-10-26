Gorgeous fall weather today

It’s a gorgeous day! We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. It’s getting chilly again tonight, and the sky will stay clear. We’ll drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be beautiful, too. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will stay low.

However, a low pressure system will move in by the weekend. A few showers are possible late Friday, but scattered showers and storms are expected on Saturday. There’s a chance for some heavy downpours. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Some showers may linger early Sunday morning, but most of the rain will be gone by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Our Halloween forecast is looking pretty nice! It will stay dry, and we’ll warm up into the mid 70s.

