Fire chief stresses importance of smoke detectors in case of house fires

By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to two fires overnight, and the fire chief is now speaking out on steps you can take to keep you and your home safe.

Firefighters walked through the remains of a home on Bethel Road.

It was the first fire of the night, happening around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The blaze destroying a one story, wooden home.

It was empty when it burned, and no injuries are reported, but Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the fire was suspicious in nature.

“We are actively investigating that as an arson,” he said.

Also, two people and a dog escaped a fire off Saucier Lizana Road.

Chief Sullivan said they woke up to the sound of their smoke alarms going off around 5 a.m.

He credits the early warning to their ability to escape quickly and safely.

“We’ve had a number of deaths across the state, almost as many as we had last year, which was a lot of deaths,” Sullivan said. “We’re just trying to remind people that most of the time, if they have a smoke detector, early warning, smoke alarm; with that early warning, then they can get out. That’s going to save their lives.”

He’s now urging you to test your own smoke detectors regularly, at least twice a year.

“People tend to put smoke detectors up, forget about them and think that they’re just going to automatically work. They have to be maintained,” Sullivan said. “No smoke alarm is going to do you any good if it doesn’t work. And so, having a smoke detector in the house or having several in the house does you no good if the batteries are dead or have been removed or the detector is so old that it just doesn’t work.”

