Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 6 others hurt; Florida Blvd. shut down

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An adult was killed and at least six others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials.

The accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Wooddale Blvd., just after 6:30 a.m. Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal injuries.

Those injured in the crash were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries remain unknown.

Florida Boulevard was temporarily shut down just before 7:20 a.m. due to the accident. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

