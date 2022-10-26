WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Carl the Rooster killer found guilty, attorney insists she didn’t do it

Kendra Shaffer is now charged with a misdemeanor crime. Her sentencing is postponed to a later...
Kendra Shaffer is now charged with a misdemeanor crime. Her sentencing is postponed to a later date.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of animal cruelty on Wednesday, but her attorney maintains she is innocent.

“My client did not kill Carl,” attorney Thomas Alanzo said following the ruling. “My client is a mother of four. She works hard. She would never harm a defenseless animal. She’s just not that kind of person.”

Kendra Shaffer is now charged with a misdemeanor crime, which is punishable with up to six months in jail and/or no more than a $1,000 fine. Her sentencing is postponed to a later date.

Alanzo said the fight is not over. They now plan to appeal to the county court.

“There was not sufficient evidence to convict in this particular matter,” Alanzo said. “I disagree with the judge’s decision, but I do respect it.”

He added that three other males were involved in the incident. And if they can track them down, then they will be present during the next trial. That date is not set.

“Routinely, people were picking up the rooster, Carl, and abusing the rooster. But my client did not,” Alanzo said. “My client picked him up, petted it for a period of time, put it back down. And it was alive and well.”

Supporters of Carl 2.0 gathered to hear her verdict:

“I don’t want people to be mean to the girl who hurt Carl, but I also want justice to be served,” Chelsea Prince told WLOX. “And I want her to be able to know that this wasn’t just a funny prank, that it hurt a lot of people.”

“It’s just so sad because he was like the town mascot, and everybody loved seeing him,” Nancy Brock said.

“It’s just senseless. I don’t get it, and I think something should be done,” Kelly Carl said.

“At least she’s been prosecuted,” animal activist Doll Stanley said. “At least it’s been recognized that this was a crime.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of national civil rights organizations gathered in Gulfport to speak out about the...
WATCH: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has now added his voice to the discourse surrounding an...
WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting
The first fire of the night destroyed a house on Bethel Road. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the...
Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple says iMessage problems fixed

Latest News

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
This frightful looking wolf's head will be on the new mask of starting Sea Wolves goalie Blake...
Sea Wolves getting geared up for home debut this week
Cooler tonight
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Mark Theodore Gaston, 62, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on one charge of...
Saucier man arrested on charges of assaulting deputies, arson