WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Biden to deliver remarks on actions to give families ‘more breathing room’

President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families...
President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families with more breathing room.' (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to give remarks Wednesday from the White House on actions “to provide families with more breathing room.”

The nature of the actions were not yet disclosed by the White House.

Soaring prices has been an ongoing struggle for Americans and people around the world. In the U.S., consumer prices are up 8.2% from a year ago, the Associated Press reported.

The economic situation has been a sore spot for a White House seeking to keep Democrats in the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate as lawmakers face midterm elections a couple of weeks away.

Some top bankers say the economy is not their biggest concern - instead, it's geopolitics and possible war. (CNN, FII INSTITUTE, CONFERENCE BOARD)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of national civil rights organizations gathered in Gulfport to speak out about the...
WATCH: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination
The first fire of the night destroyed a house on Bethel Road. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the...
Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has now added his voice to the discourse surrounding an...
WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple says iMessage problems fixed

Latest News

LIVE: Biden discusses giving families 'breathing room'
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 6 others hurt; Florida Blvd. shut down
The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the...
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Kremlin: Any talks about Brittney Griner swap must be confidential