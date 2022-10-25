WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has now added his voice to the discourse surrounding an officer-involved shooting that left one teenager dead.

Hewes took to social media on Tuesday, posting a video statement in which he defends the Chief Adam Cooper and the investigation taking place surrounding the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.

“I’m here to make this very clear. I stand with the chief and our police department. Providing law enforcement to a community can be a daunting task. This is especially true in the times in which we now live,” Hewes said.

Monday afternoon, advocates for McMillan called for Chief Cooper’s termination and the arrest of the officer who fired the fatal shot.

An investigation has been ongoing since the Oct. 6 shooting. Family and community leaders have called for the release of any video that showed the fatal shooting outside the Gulfport Family Dollar. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has promised to do just that, but only after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s analysis is complete.

Hewes also spoke in his video statement regarding the speed of the investigation versus the speed circulating claims made on social media.

“The speed of justice does not coincide with the speed of social media. One of the most distinguishing differences between the quest of some on social media, and the press, and those in the criminal justice system is the burden of proof. The criminal justice system not only collects evidence and and takes statements, but it attempts to validate the authenticity of proof,” Hewes said. “The facts in this case will bear themselves out when the investigation concludes.”

Hewes closed with a reminder that many have been affected by this event.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the McMillan family, the men and women of the Gulfport Police Department and all affected by this tragedy. God Bless,” he said.

You can watch the full video statement below.

