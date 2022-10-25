WLOX Careers
Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to two separate fires overnight.

The first fire of the night destroyed a house on Bethel Road in the northern part of the county. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the fire was discovered by a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol around 11 p.m. Monday night. There were no injuries, and no one was in the house when it burned.

According to Sullivan, the second fire happened around 5 a.m. off Saucier-Lizana Road. Two people escaped the fire in their home after smoke alarms started going off.

“Firefighters feel that the early warning from the smoke alarms allowed the occupants to safely escape the fire and notify the Harrison County Fire Rescue, whose quick response kept the fire from spreading beyond one room,” Sullivan said.

Both fires are being investigated to determine the causes.

