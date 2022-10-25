WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years

Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a...
Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Source: KMAX/KOVR via CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - An elementary school teacher in California is facing charges on accusations that she kept a missing teenager at her home for almost two years.

Holga Olivares, 61, appeared in court Monday. Police say she hid Michael Ramirez from his parents for nearly two years.

The then-15-year-old went missing June 9, 2020, from his Rancho Cordova home. An extensive search was conducted, but police couldn’t find him. Olivares was a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney K-8 School in Sacramento at the time.

Almost two years later, on March 11, Ramirez returned home. He is now 17 years old.

Police have not provided details on his disappearance or return.

After an investigation, police arrested and booked Olivares on charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Sacramento City Unified School District says Olivares has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
A number of national civil rights organizations gathered in Gulfport to speak out about the...
WATCH: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The Jackson County Fair is a big tradition for some residents. Sunday brought in big crowds for...
Jackson County Fair closes gates for final time this year, ends with nice crowds

Latest News

The project, conceived by Belgian nonprofit APOPO, trains the rats to help first responders...
Rescue rats trained to search for disaster survivors
Some rats have been trained for other emergency situations, like sniffing out landmines and...
Rescue rats being trained to search for disaster survivors (no sound)
The U.S. State Department signals there may be progress in freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner...
US official: 'Active discussions' on freeing Griner, Whelan
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court hears appeal by Brittney Griner against sentence