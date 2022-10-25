WLOX Careers
Hit or miss showers and storms today

Few showers and storms today. Low severe weather risk.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We’re starting off very warm and muggy this morning. A few showers are possible through the morning, but we’ll have a better chance of rain in the early afternoon. A cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms today, and there is a low risk for a few strong to severe storms. If storms hold together, they could produce gusty winds or an isolated tornado. However, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain today. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

After the front passes, we’ll notice a drop in the humidity. It will turn much cooler and drier this evening. We’ll drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will be gorgeous with highs in the mid 70s.

Most of Friday looks dry with highs in the mid 70s. However, another low pressure system could bring some showers later in the day. This same system will likely bring showers and storms on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We’ll be drier by Sunday and for Halloween. Highs will remain in the mid 70s.

