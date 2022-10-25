WLOX Careers
College GameDay: How to be on set as JSU battles against Southern University

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s nothing like a SWAC showdown in the Capital City, and on October 29, two prestigious programs will face off at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

In a surprise announcement on Facebook, ESPN’s premier college football show, College GameDay, said it would be headed to Jackson for the first time in history to cover the Jackson State Tigers versus the Southern University Jaguars.

College GameDay will air from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on ESPN and ESPNU. Fans will also be able to watch via the ESPN app.

For those fans that plan on watching the game in person, you will have a chance to stand in the pit during the live broadcast.

The network says the selection will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students admitted to the pit are encouraged to wear school colors and should have a numbered wristband.

If you are chosen, the company says that you must follow ESPN’s security procedures and policies.

According to the company, bags of any kind, food and drinks, pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards, and signs on sticks are prohibited in the pit. Throwing objects is also prohibited.

Fans are encouraged to make signs as part of College GameDay’s tradition. However, signs must not include vulgar language, political or religious statements, .com, .net, or .org.

For fans entering the pit, signs cannot be on poles or oversized.

