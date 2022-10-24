WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Warm and muggy today

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The humidity is on the rise today, and you’ll notice that it feels muggier. We’ll warm up into the low 80s by the afternoon, and we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible today, but any rain will be light.

It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight, and we won’t cool down much at all. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will pick up from the southeast ahead of a cold front. A few showers are possible early in the morning, but not everyone will get rain. As the front pushes in by the afternoon, we’ll see hit or miss showers and storms. The overall severe weather risk is low, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or a few strong wind gusts. Highs will be in the low 80s.

After the front passes, it will turn cooler and much drier. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will be really nice! Highs will be in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. The humidity will stay low.

Another low pressure system may bring more showers and storms by Friday and Saturday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck
Sixth annual Gulf Coast Pride Fest brought in a big crowd to Biloxi to celebrate the LGBTQ+...
Gulf Coast Pride Fest draws big crowd to Biloxi
Starting Sunday, northbound lanes will be closed up to seven days Next, southbound lanes will...
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday
Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled.
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
Ship Island and Horn Island were accepted into the National Park Service’s National Underground...
Two barrier islands recognized as Underground Railroad sites

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Changes Monday
Cold front Tuesday; a first look at Halloween weekend
Cold front Tuesday; a first look at Halloween weekend
Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.23.22
Scattered showers/storms ahead of cold front Tuesday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Beautiful Sunday