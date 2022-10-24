Warm and muggy today

The humidity is on the rise today, and you’ll notice that it feels muggier. We’ll warm up into the low 80s by the afternoon, and we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible today, but any rain will be light.

It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight, and we won’t cool down much at all. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will pick up from the southeast ahead of a cold front. A few showers are possible early in the morning, but not everyone will get rain. As the front pushes in by the afternoon, we’ll see hit or miss showers and storms. The overall severe weather risk is low, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or a few strong wind gusts. Highs will be in the low 80s.

After the front passes, it will turn cooler and much drier. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will be really nice! Highs will be in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. The humidity will stay low.

Another low pressure system may bring more showers and storms by Friday and Saturday.

