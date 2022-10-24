WLOX Careers
REMINDER: Hwy 49 construction is now underway

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Sunday night, two-week construction to replace the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road is officially underway.

The construction is to replace deteriorating crossing panels, which would in place make the crossing smoother and safer for drivers. This is expected to take at least two weeks; Kansas City Southern anticipates the project will end on November 5.

For now, only the northbound lanes are closed, with the southbound lanes to follow a week after. For detours, officials suggest using Canal Road, Highway 605, or taking Hewes Avenue onto Three Rivers Road.

Hwy 49 detours
Hwy 49 detours(WLOX)

MDOT’s traffic app is available for notifications and updates. You can also visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information.

