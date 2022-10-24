WLOX Careers
Our Lady Academy brings home 15th volleyball state title

Our Lady Academy's postseason runs ends with a 3A state title.
Our Lady Academy's postseason runs ends with a 3A state title.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -Our Lady Academy can add another piece of hardware to the trophy case.

The Lady Crescents came home with the 15th volleyball state title trophy over the weekend as they swept Alcorn Central for the 3A crown.

It was a rematch of last year’s 3A championship game where the Golden Bears swept OLA.

Head coach Emily Corley says she’s happy to send her two seniors off with a state championship and proud of the hard work and effort they put in this season.

”This group worked so hard we have pushed them since the summer. We never let up on them,’ she said. “We made sure they knew what their ultimate goal was and that we didn’t let down on them and made sure to keep pushing them forward all season. An awesome group and I’m so proud to be their coach and part of a championship with them.”

OLA did not drop a single set all post season, they swept every one of their opponents.

