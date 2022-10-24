WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Man forced to rake his way into home due to massive tumbleweed pile

After talking with an 11 News reporter, the resident of this home covered in tumbleweeds started his journey back inside. (Source: KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Lauren Watson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A man in Colorado found himself nearly unable to enter his home due to a massive pile of tumbleweeds.

The neighborhood, located south of the Colorado Springs Airport, is no stranger to wind damage. But Ian Barnes said he never expected the mess in his yard Sunday morning.

“I looked out my backyard, it didn’t seem so bad, and then I went out the front yard and it was pretty crazy,” Barnes said.

A massive pile of tumbleweeds buried Barnes’ front yard, car, and were encroaching on the house itself.

Barnes found himself having to rake his way back into the house.

“I just kind of muscled through it. It wasn’t ... they’re not too bad, there are a lot of stickers and stuff, but not too bad to get through,” Barnes said.

Barnes’ plight became the neighborhood’s entertainment.

“A lot of neighbors coming through, taking photos, asking if they can help, stuff like that, so it’s been pretty nice to see the neighborhood come together ... I’ve just been appreciative of that,” he said.

Winds in the area were more than 60 mph all morning.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck
Sixth annual Gulf Coast Pride Fest brought in a big crowd to Biloxi to celebrate the LGBTQ+...
Gulf Coast Pride Fest draws big crowd to Biloxi
Ship Island and Horn Island were accepted into the National Park Service’s National Underground...
Two barrier islands recognized as Underground Railroad sites
Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled.
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
Starting Sunday, northbound lanes will be closed up to seven days Next, southbound lanes will...
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday

Latest News

Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law
Construction workers are setting up signs and along creosote road.
Construction work for Highway 49 railroad underway
Florida police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl...
Police: 10-year-old girl flees attempted abductor on camera