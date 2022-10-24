Gulf Coast Sharks youth football raises funds to prepare for trip to nationals in Atlanta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Sharks youth football program held a fundraiser on Sunday to raise funds to send them on their way to nationals in Atlanta in December.

The program, now entering its second year, is teaching young kids the techniques of the sport as well as leadership skill on and off the field. Coaches and parents were out selling candy and washing cars in Ocean Springs to help the team.

Coaches say that while this is a new program, they are happy to have the community behind them.

“I believe when time went on and people started to see what we were about and what we were doing, now they understand what we are doing is positive and for the kids,” said program vice president and Gulf Coast Sharks 10U head coach Willie Casey. “It’s a lot of kids learning to play football right now, and it makes me happy. It makes me happy to see them all learning and they all buy into what we are doing.”

We’re trying to make a lot of these parents happy,” said Gulf Coast Sharks 12U head coach Octavious Steward. “They want to win and we want to win, but hey, it starts at practice you know.”

For more information on the program, you can visit their website at gcsharksfootball.com.

