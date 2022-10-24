Construction work for Highway 49 railroad underway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers are experiencing traffic back ups and challenges trying to get around the construction work in Gulfport.

Orange cones and detour signs were up Monday routing drivers away from the work on Highway 49 between Interstate 10 and Creosote Road.

“They’re going to remove the tracks and dig down the soil a good bit,” said Kelly Castleberry, a district engineer for MDOT. “Then they’re going to come back and replace a new concrete panel, rock and a tug girdle system with a rail. That’s the ultimate completion , so there’s a good bit of work that has to be done.”

Business owners in the area have mixed feelings about the project.

“It is a problem driving over that and it needs to be taken care of,” said Peter Meleones, owner of the Hooters restaurant in Gulfport. “I just wish they had a little bit more sense of urgency of getting the work done faster.”

Meleones said he understands the reason for the construction but also has worries, specifically about what happens after the work is done.

“We hope it gets done. We hope the weather stays clear and can be done as fast as possible, and we’re going to do our best to encourage people to get to us one way or the other,” he said. “Hopefully we don’t push people away from coming to the area because they think construction is going on when it’s already been done.”

Meleones said he is cautious but optimistic.

“I don’t think there’s a great time to ever have a construction project like this happening, but if we’re gonna do it, let’s do it now when businesses are kinda slow anyway and we can take advantage to get this project taken care of,” he said.

“It is going to get congested, “ Castleberry said. “There’s no other way around this to get this work done, but at the end of the day, hopefully we got the crossing fixed and the motorists can be on their way and enjoy the nice, smooth crossing as opposed to the crossing they are encountering right now.

Plan extra time when you need to travel in the area. The two-week project is set to end on Nov. 5.

