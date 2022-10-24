Biloxi Junior High students take a schooner field trip to learn about seafood industry history

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of Biloxi Junior High eighth graders started class aboard the Glenn L. Swetman on Monday.

The students learned about schooners and the history they have in Biloxi. Natalie Carter was one of the students visiting the boat. She said learning about the boat in school is a lot different than being on it.

“It’s pretty cool to think about in the old times, how people felt and how we feel now on the boat. It’s probably a different experience from what they felt, but it’s cool; it’s interesting,” Carter said.

Some students got hands on experience by helping to raise the sails, and others did so by steering the vessel. Crew member John Payne said it is important for younger generations to learn about the history of the seafood industry.

“This is one of two replicas. 19th century oyster schooners here in Biloxi. The second one is the Mike Sekul you can see here. They belong to the Maritime and Seafood Museum. They represent the white wings that sailed out here on the gulf in the 1800s and brought in oysters,” Payne said.

According to Carter, she learned a lot of valuable and interesting information while being on the field trip. After the boat ride, the kids headed to the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum.

The Glenn L. Swetman recently won first place in the “Sail Wooden Division” at the Wooden Boat Show in Mandeville, Louisiana.

