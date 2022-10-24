WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Biloxi Junior High students take a schooner field trip to learn about seafood industry history

Students help steer the boat wheel.
Students help steer the boat wheel.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of Biloxi Junior High eighth graders started class aboard the Glenn L. Swetman on Monday.

The students learned about schooners and the history they have in Biloxi. Natalie Carter was one of the students visiting the boat. She said learning about the boat in school is a lot different than being on it.

“It’s pretty cool to think about in the old times, how people felt and how we feel now on the boat. It’s probably a different experience from what they felt, but it’s cool; it’s interesting,” Carter said.

Some students got hands on experience by helping to raise the sails, and others did so by steering the vessel. Crew member John Payne said it is important for younger generations to learn about the history of the seafood industry.

“This is one of two replicas. 19th century oyster schooners here in Biloxi. The second one is the Mike Sekul you can see here. They belong to the Maritime and Seafood Museum. They represent the white wings that sailed out here on the gulf in the 1800s and brought in oysters,” Payne said.

According to Carter, she learned a lot of valuable and interesting information while being on the field trip. After the boat ride, the kids headed to the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum.

The Glenn L. Swetman recently won first place in the “Sail Wooden Division” at the Wooden Boat Show in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck
Sixth annual Gulf Coast Pride Fest brought in a big crowd to Biloxi to celebrate the LGBTQ+...
Gulf Coast Pride Fest draws big crowd to Biloxi
Ship Island and Horn Island were accepted into the National Park Service’s National Underground...
Two barrier islands recognized as Underground Railroad sites
Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled.
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
Starting Sunday, northbound lanes will be closed up to seven days Next, southbound lanes will...
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday

Latest News

Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?
Construction workers are setting up signs and along creosote road.
Construction work for Highway 49 railroad underway
Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell gives us his reaction to Monday's escalated...
FULL INTERVIEW: Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell responds to news conference on Jaheim McMillian's death