Second annual Red Beans & Rice Cookoff fills the air of Diamondhead with good down-home cookin’

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday in Diamondhead, the second annual Red Beans & Rice Cookoff filled the air with some good down-home cookin’. The event was put together by Court Appointed Special Advocates of Hancock County.

The event had live music and all the red beans and rice you can eat. We asked CASA of Hancock County’s executive director Cynthia Chauvin about what they hope to accomplish.

“These volunteers go into court to make sure we have the facts to get the best decision for what’s going to happen with these kids,” said Chauvin.

The event ended at 7 o’clock.

