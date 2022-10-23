WLOX Careers
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

A portion of the scene following the shooting.
A portion of the scene following the shooting.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SENATOBIA, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Senatobia police officer.

MBI says the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street in Senatobia.

MBI has confirmed one fatality. It is unclear at this time if the victim was an officer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

