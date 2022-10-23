WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC

Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from the platform. (NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Newly released video shows a man pushing a subway commuter from the platform onto the train tracks.

New York police say the incident happened Friday.

The victim was hurt from the fall but not hit by a train.

They released the video in an effort to find the suspect.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and intentional.

The incident comes as New York is set to bolster police presence in the subway system as part of efforts to crack down on transit crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Sunday, northbound lanes will be closed up to seven days Next, southbound lanes will...
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled.
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck
Bayou View Middle Students listen to the Crimes and Consequences event put on by JZ 94.5, the...
Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students

Latest News

Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia builds defensive lines to stem Ukraine’s advance
Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from...
Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC
Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
The suspected shooter is charged with capital murder for the deaths of two people at a Dallas...
Man charged after fatal hospital shooting in Texas