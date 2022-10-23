“Honoring Our Veterans Car Show” returns for first time since pandemic, benefits veterans

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast may be over, but the car shows continue, and on Saturday, a popular one picked up where it left off two years ago due to the pandemic.

The “Honoring Our Veterans Car Show” is put on by the Mississippi Beach Cruisers car club and hosted by the D’Iberville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6731. About 60 cars, ranging from brand new to classic, were entered.

The show started in 2004 and has benefited the Veterans Affairs, so being back is a big deal for more than one reason.

“In the past, we have donated a lot of money to the recreational services division so they could have more things for the veterans that live, what I say, on campus, to get things that they normally couldn’t,” said Mississippi Beach Cruiser Terry Ward. “So, we’re glad to be able to do that. The proceeds from this show will go to them also.

Prizes were awarded in each category.

