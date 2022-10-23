Gulf Coast Pride Fest draws big crowd to Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s nothing like a drag show to pick up the spirits and celebrate a lifestyle.

“That’s what, I guess you could say, energizes me - to see everybody out here supporting,” said Adonis DeLorean, Mr. Gulf Coast Pride 2022. “Like...all this is the reason I do what I do.”

There were plenty of people on the Great Lawn to celebrate and even get in on the performing themselves.

“In Mississippi, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of representation,” said Melissa Galatas of Ocean Springs. “And all of these people here, it’s just a reminder that there’s all kind of people who live on the Coast.”

The purpose of the Gulf Coast Equality Fest is to inspire, educate, commemorate and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

More simply, it helps make people feel special.

“Very accepted and happy, of course,” said Avery Pottr of Gulfport. “And this is my first year in drag here. So, I’m quite enjoying it.”

Jeffrey Mayeux, owner of Sipps Bar and a sponsor, said he’s seeing more of that acceptance on the Coast, especially when it comes to business.

“The Coast has grown so much in the last seven years between Gay Pride and Equality Fest,” he said. “We have two gay bars on the Coast...and, yeah, we are definitely diverse here and have large sponsors that are very diverse and missions as well.”

Typically, the festival draws between 2,000 and 3,000 people.

No matter the crowd size, officials say success is measured one person at a time.

“I think if just one person is able to walk away and feel so much better about themselves because they found that there is a place for them along our Gulf Coast where they are celebrated and excepted, I think that would be a big win,” said Krisin Sims, board interim president.

Two of those wins are with friends Veronica Bickett, who is trans, and Deonta Hunter, who is bisexual.

Both are 15 years old.

“I really feel l like I’m one at peace,” Deonta said. “I’m with my people. I feel like I actually belong here.”

“I never grew up around anything like this and so opening it up to me, it’s inspired me to...I want to help the next little kid that feels weird or uncomfortable at home,” Veronica added. “I want to help that next little kid who feels like they can’t make it because they feel a certain way.”

