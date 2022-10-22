WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Tristen Nash, son of WWE legend Kevin Nash, dead at 26, reports say

Kevin Nash gives his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, on March 28, 2015, in...
Kevin Nash gives his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, on March 28, 2015, in San Jose, Calif.(Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hall of Fame wrestler Kevin Nash has lost his son.

According to People, Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen Nash, died at the age of 26.

The celebrity magazine cited professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp for reporting the death earlier this week.

Sapp shared a statement on his Twitter account: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26.”

The statement continued: “Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast, and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

TMZ reports its sports department spoke with wrestling icon Shawn Michaels after Tristen Nash’s death. Michaels shared that the guys are doing everything they can to support their friend.

No further immediate information has been made available regarding Tristen Nash’s death or his cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning.
Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County
Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
Man in hospital under armed guard after officer-involved shooting in George County
Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled.
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.
Charges filed against former Miss. daycare workers who scared children
Officials say damage to a water pump at one of the City of Pascagoula’s water treatment...
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula

Latest News

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the...
Car reported stolen in 1992 found buried at California mansion
Buried car in backyard was stolen in 1990s
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump