Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Rolls-Royce is ready to join the electric car market.
The British luxury car brand is starting production on a two-door fully electric Spectre next year.
The massive car is longer than a Cadillac Escalade and will offer a “starlight headliner” feature that fills the cabin with 5,800 “stars.”
According to the company, this Rolls-Royce will have the widest grille ever seen on one of its models but is the most aerodynamic yet.
The 557-horsepower car will be able to go from zero to 60 mph in about 4.4 seconds and drive about 260 miles before needing to recharge.
Rolls-Royce expects the first customer Spectre cars to be delivered in late 2023.
The brand says it will be fully electric by 2030.
