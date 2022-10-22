WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die

Crews responded to the scene where a single-engine plane crashed into a building, resulting in a fire and the death of those on board the plane. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Friday.

City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building but that “those on the plane have perished.”

The crash sparked a fire at the building near Hope Chapel.

Keene Mayor George Hansel says the two people who died have not been identified.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled.
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
Man in hospital under armed guard after officer-involved shooting in George County
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
Starting Sunday, northbound lanes will be closed up to seven days Next, southbound lanes will...
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday
Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus Friday...
Several people shot near Southern University’s campus, officials say

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.22.22
Beautiful weekend
During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
A Tennessee fan says the Vols victory over Alabama caused her to go into labor.
Tennessee fan says win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
FILE - American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon leaves St. Bartholomew's Church in New York,...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85