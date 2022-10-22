WLOX Careers
Cool and quiet tonight

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon! The sky will stay clear tonight, and we’ll gradually cool down by Sunday morning into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be a little more humid than today, but still nice. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s with lots of sunshine.

Monday will be muggier, and a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. We’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity will increase Monday night into Tuesday ahead of a cold front. However, it looks like the heaviest rain with this front will stay north of us. A few showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. We’ll be in the low 80s by the afternoon.

Cooler and drier air will return by Wednesday morning. The humidity will be much lower, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 70s by Wednesday afternoon. It will be mild and dry on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

