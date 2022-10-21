Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Start planning now.

That’s the advice from city leaders as one of Gulfport’s busiest roads is set to shut down for weeks.

“We’re just really trying to stay on top of it, really educate the citizens as possible,” said Jase Payne, Gulfport Public Information Officer.

Payne said the railroad crossing on Hwy 49 between I-110 and Creosote Road will undergo closures. Starting Sunday, northbound lanes will be closed up to seven days. Next, southbound lanes will close for five days. Then, both lanes will shut down over a two-day period.

City leaders are working to help navigate drivers.

“LED signage is going to be big. It starts at Highway 67 south with MDOT. We’re going to get some out on 28th street by Pass Road going to Canal. If you’re coming up north on Hwy 49,we really want you to go to Canal Road or Hwy 605 or you can go up Hewes Ave to Three Rivers. A lot of people know these localized detours, but there are a lot of people who work in Gulfport but don’t live in Gulfport and they need to know as well,” said Payne.

That means, make travel arrangements now.

We asked drivers what they think:

“It’s going to be a hinderance for people who pretty much depend on this for pretty much their everyday work. There’s no other way to get to this store than that one access or unless you go through neighborhoods and you know the way,” said Loren Newman.

“You have to leave at least 10 or 20 minutes earlier sometimes 30 depending on what time you have to be places to deal with the commute and extra congestion,” said Monique Cooks.

Payne said city leaders are keeping an eye on any needed adjustments over the 2-week project.

“We’re looking at MDOT’s maps right now and signage. We’re going to be adding all the way up until Sunday night when this starts. Then we’re going to take a look at it every single day and see where we need to pivot,” said Payne.

MDOT traffic app is available for notifications and updates.

The Kansas City Southern railroad project is expected to wrap up on November 5th.

