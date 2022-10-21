Scholar Athlete of the Week: St. Patrick’s Jack Hewes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Patrick Junior Jack Hewes knows how to hit the ground running on the track and in the classroom

“I work as hard as I can during the school day,” said Hewes. “I try to maximize and get some homework done in class. That way after school I can do my sports. Other than that after practice sometimes I’m going to have to go home and study. But really it’s just getting myself to do it, that’s all it is.”

Jack runs cross country and track with the Fighting Irish and is also a member of the basketball team.

While he still has one year left in high school, he’s earned a 4.0 GPA and is already setting his sights on the future, as he wants to study medicine at LSU and become an oncologist.

“I’ve always been good at science and I was talking to my mom about it a few weeks ago and I was like, ‘Mom, I really don’t know what I want to do,’ and she said ‘I think you could be an oncologist.’ So I’ve been researching that,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough path and a lot of work but I think it’s something I can do.”

Across all three of his teams, they push each other to do their very best every day, and he says they take that same mentality into the classroom.

“Being a team means everything,” he said. “They’re the reason I’m motivated a lot of the time, same for the basketball team. Being a team and surrounding myself with people who support me in the classroom it means everything. I definitely couldn’t do it alone.”

