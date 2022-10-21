WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Scholar Athlete of the Week: St. Patrick’s Jack Hewes

By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Patrick Junior Jack Hewes knows how to hit the ground running on the track and in the classroom

“I work as hard as I can during the school day,” said Hewes. “I try to maximize and get some homework done in class. That way after school I can do my sports. Other than that after practice sometimes I’m going to have to go home and study. But really it’s just getting myself to do it, that’s all it is.”

Jack runs cross country and track with the Fighting Irish and is also a member of the basketball team.

While he still has one year left in high school, he’s earned a 4.0 GPA and is already setting his sights on the future, as he wants to study medicine at LSU and become an oncologist.

“I’ve always been good at science and I was talking to my mom about it a few weeks ago and I was like, ‘Mom, I really don’t know what I want to do,’ and she said ‘I think you could be an oncologist.’ So I’ve been researching that,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough path and a lot of work but I think it’s something I can do.”

Across all three of his teams, they push each other to do their very best every day, and he says they take that same mentality into the classroom.

“Being a team means everything,” he said. “They’re the reason I’m motivated a lot of the time, same for the basketball team. Being a team and surrounding myself with people who support me in the classroom it means everything. I definitely couldn’t do it alone.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight crash on westbound I-10 killed one person and sent another to the hospital. It...
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning.
Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a...
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash
Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.
Charges filed against former Miss. daycare workers who scared children

Latest News

VOLLEYBALL: 4A and 5A State Championship Game highlights
VOLLEYBALL: 4A and 5A State Championship Game highlights
Scholar Athlete of the Week: St. Patrick’s Jack Hewes
Scholar Athlete of the Week: St. Patrick’s Jack Hewes
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
After practice, Williamson told reporters “Oh, I’m playing Wednesday.”
Zion: ‘I’m playing Wednesday’