Port of Gulfport urging drivers to make adjustments ahead of railroad construction project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kansas City Southern begins a two-week construction project next week, replacing the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road.

“Two weeks of work is going to be really bad congestion for the simple fact that 55,000 people travel Highway 49 on a daily basis,” said Gulfport businessman Kerrick Parker.

The Port of Gulfport is doing its part to make sure these drivers get to their destination on time and are encouraging them to avoid the downtown Highway 49 area and utilize 30th Avenue. Officials said that is the most direct route into their main gate.

The Port of Gulfport released this statement, “While the disruption might be a temporary inconvenience, we are grateful to see maintenance taking place to improve the access KCS has to rail routes across the coast, as that is another important part of making sure that cargo arriving to the Port of Gulfport can make it to market quickly and safely.”

The crossing panels that vehicles drive on have been deteriorating. The work will make it smoother and safer for drivers, but it will come at a cost.

“You’re going to be looking at Cowan-Lorraine backed up for all of the people who have to get on Seaway and come through there,” added Parker. “Three Rivers Road is going to be backed up.

The Port of Gulfport said its security workers at the front gate will be handing out flyers today and into next week to serve as a reminder to all truck traffic that they’ll need to use Canal or Cowan-Lorraine Road as alternate routes to Highway 49.

