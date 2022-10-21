Multiple pick-sixes too much for Saints to overcome at Arizona; Black and Gold fall to 2-5 on the season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Andy Dalton’s three interceptions were too much for the Saints to recover from in the desert, falling to 2-5 on the season after losing to Arizona, 42-34.

The Saints possess a two-game losing streak, dropping five of their last six contest.

Dalton’s final interception of the night resulted in a Isaiah Simmons 56-yard touchdown. That pick-six gave Arizona a 28-14 lead at half.

It was a roller coaster night for the veteran quarterback. Dalton came out firing early in the contest, he hit rookie Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard touchdown. The Weber State product scored last week also on a 44-yard TD run against the Bengals.

Andy Dalton with an absolute dime to Rashid Shaheed for the TD 🙌🏻. #Saints 7-0



pic.twitter.com/G4RFnEcHNW — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 21, 2022

Dalton also made a costly mistake in the first quarter, a 15-play, 65-yard drive ended in a Alexander Hamilton interception in the Cardinals end zone. Instead of expanding a Black and Gold lead, the Saints only led 7-3 at the end of the first frame.

Dalton rectified his miscue in the second quarter, he found Taysom Hill for a 3-yard touchdown. That was Hill’s seventh TD of the year.

Dalton finished with four touchdown passes on the night.

#Saints offensive plan, keep feeding it to Taysom Hill. That’s Hill’s 7th TD of the season.



pic.twitter.com/jyDuzB1LOB — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 21, 2022

Dalton threw his second pick in the first half, but this time it wasn’t his fault. Marquez Callaway dropped a pass, the ball was tipped and intercepted for a touchdown by Marco Wilson. The pick-six staked Arizona to a halftime advantage, 20-14.

The Saints hosts the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.