WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in George County

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.(KOSA)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.

Sources at the scene tell us it started as a domestic call around midnight. The source says a suspect was eventually wounded when he was hit by a deputies bullet, but those injuries aren’t life threatening.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, they’ll share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning.
Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County
Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.
Charges filed against former Miss. daycare workers who scared children
Officials say damage to a water pump at one of the City of Pascagoula’s water treatment...
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Tristan Holland
18-year-old extradited to Oxford, given $25K bond after fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 20, 1977 file photo shows the wreckage of a plane in a wooded area near...
Plane with Lynyrd Skynyrd onboard crashes in Mississippi on Oct. 20, 1977
Chilly start
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
Next, southbound lanes will close for five days. Then, both lanes will shut down over a two-day...
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday
FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water