LIVE LOOK: See how work is progressing on the tracks at Hwy 49 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News is giving you a live look at the work happening on one of Gulfport’s busiest roads, Hwy 49 just south of I-10.

The railroad crossing on Hwy 49 between I-10 and Creosote Road will undergo closures starting Sunday, October 23. Northbound lanes will be closed up to seven days. Once that work is finished, the southbound lanes will close for five days. During the final stage, both lanes will be closed as new rails are placed. That will take two more days.

During the southbound lane closure of Hwy 49, I-10 exit ramps for southbound 49 will be closed.

Officials are working hard to make sure drivers know what the expect.

“LED signage is going to be big. It starts at Highway 67 south with MDOT. We’re going to get some out on 28th Street by Pass Road going to Canal. If you’re coming up north on Hwy 49, we really want you to go to Canal Road or Hwy 605. Or you can go up Hewes Ave to Three Rivers,” explained Gulfport Public Information Officer Jase Payne.

“A lot of people know these localized detours, but there are a lot of people who work in Gulfport but don’t live in Gulfport, and they need to know as well.”

The Kansas City Southern railroad project is expected to wrap up on November 5th. Until then, WLOX News will have a live camera giving you a bird’s eye view of the work taking place on Hwy 49 just south of I-10.

“We’re just asking people to be patient and we’ll get through this two weeks,” Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said.

Kelley told WLOX his department is mapping detour routes to reach emergency calls in the same timely manner. He said the plan is to back fill from other stations.

Still, he knows traffic congestion is going to be an issue for everyone during the 14-day project.

“Everyday, I think traffic count at 49 and Creosote is 52,000 cars. When you divert that into smaller arteries like Creosote Road and 605, it’s going to create a traffic jam. We just ask if you hear sirens or see sirens to pull over and be patient, and let us get by. It could be someone on the other end of the call that needs us,” Kelley said.

The work will also affect more than two dozen Harrison County School District bus routes, forcing some students to be late for class.

“That particular area is a major thoroughfare,” said Harrison County School District Transportation Director Tad Shaw. “We expect to have 27 bus routes that may be affected. Some are going to be easier to mitigate than others, but we do expect potentially some severe delays.”

Shaw promised the school district will work to keep parents informed of any changes.

“Parents will know what’s going on if we have any time changes for bus routes or if we have to pick up children earlier than we normally do. I highly recommend parents to download the Harrison County School District app,” Shaw said.

Again, all work is expected to be complete no later than November 5. Detour signs will be in place for local traffic during the two-week stretch.

