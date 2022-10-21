WLOX Careers
JSU fund receives $100K check from candy company on GMA

Photo, L to R: Alonda Thomas and Rachel James-Terry receive the $100K check
By Allen Brewer
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of people at Jackson State University was surprised Friday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America when they were presented with a check for $100,000 by Michael Strahan.

GMA’s Strahan was at JSU on Friday, Oct. 21, to talk with Head Football Coach Deion Sanders and highlight JSU’s homecoming celebration.

Strahan said the president of Mars Wrigley North America, Anton Vincent, is a Jackson native, and his parents also taught at JSU for decades.

Mars Wrigley is a subsidiary of Mars Incorporated. Since joining Mars, Vincent is now over portfolios that include iconic candy brands, including SNICKERS.

When the company found out that GMA was coming to Jackson, they stepped up, Strahan said.

The famous television personality presented the check to Rachel James-Terry, the director of public relations, and Alonda Thomas, Chief Communications Officer and Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications. The money was said to go toward the JSU Gap Emergency Fund.

“... A little bit of money can really help and that’s what this money is going to go towards. So, thank you so much,” said Thomas in the video.

Strahan said almost 80% of all students at JSU rely on financial aid. To help the students make ends meet, JSU offers the gap fund.

“It’s just an incredible donation that will help so many students in need, and all you out there, you can also donate to HBCUs or any school that can help our kids who (are) maybe in need there as well,” Strahan said in the video.

To learn more about JSU’s homecoming celebration, click HERE.

