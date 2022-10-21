WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?

Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday night, photos and videos flooded in of what appeared to be a long string of lights quickly moving across the sky.

Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled. We decided to look into it.

Turns out the string of lights many saw was a group of Starlink satellites. Starlink is a huge constellation of satellites orbiting close to earth that provide broadband internet to over 40 countries. You can track satellite movements on a real-time map and see best viewing times on their Find Starlink site.

This satellite map shows these strings of satellites you may have seen Thursday night.
This satellite map shows these strings of satellites you may have seen Thursday night.(satellitemap.space)

In conclusion, no aliens this time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning.
Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County
Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.
Charges filed against former Miss. daycare workers who scared children
Officials say damage to a water pump at one of the City of Pascagoula’s water treatment...
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Tristan Holland
18-year-old extradited to Oxford, given $25K bond after fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled.
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
Officials say damage to a water pump at one of the City of Pascagoula’s water treatment...
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in George County
FILE - This Oct. 20, 1977 file photo shows the wreckage of a plane in a wooded area near...
Plane with Lynyrd Skynyrd onboard crashes in Mississippi on Oct. 20, 1977